Labour to fight for ‘diverse and united’ UK

Jeremy Corbyn has vowed that Labour will fight for a “diverse and united Britain”, as he launched a new consultation on tackling discrimination and promoting racial equality.

The Labour leader said it will also look at measures to tackle the “systematic disadvantage” faced by minorities.

The move comes after Theresa May launched an audit of public services to root out racial disparities as part of a drive to tackle inequality.

Mr Corbyn said: “In Britain, hate crime is rising. More than half of all young black people are unemployed. Black people are a shocking 37 times more likely to be stop and searched.

“Labour must be a party that fights for black, Asian and ethnic minority communities – and a diverse and united Britain.”