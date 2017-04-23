Labour slams SNP candidate over ‘disgusting attitude’ to women

An SNP council candidate has been accused of having a “disgusting attitude” towards women for making a series of abusive tweets.

Labour has questioned whether Paul McCabe should be standing for the Springburn and Robroyston ward in Glasgow after unearthing his tweets.

In one tweet, McCabe describes former Labour leader Johann Lamont as “one bitter woman”. In another he makes a disparaging comment about current Labour leader Kezia Dugdale referring to her as “Deputy Dug” – a nickname used by online nationalists.

McCabe tweeted: “Deputy Dug looks and sounds like an oompah loompah.”

In another, he refers to celebrity Labour supporter Eddie Izzard as “She Guevara”.

And commenting on a contestant in Lord Sugar’s business reality show, he tweeted: “The camp queen on The Apprentice needs a right good slap.”

Another politician to be on the receiving end of one of his tweets was Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton: I wouldn’t have sexual relations with that woman!” he tweeted.

McCabe’s Twitter feed also reveals selfies with Nicola Sturgeon and official endorsements from Glasgow SNP group leader Susan Aitken, who said: “Paul has been one of the best and most enthusiastic SNP activists it has been my pleasure to work with.”

Martin McElroy, Labour candidate for Springburn and Robroyston, said: “It’s disgraceful that the SNP think this type of person is suitable to be a candidate.

“The people of Springburn and Robroyston may wonder how Paul McCabe can really represent their families when he holds such a disgusting attitude towards women.

“I’m sure Susan Aitken would not hold these views up as the future of her party – which is why her endorsement of Mr McCabe is so surprising.

“Glasgow needs hard-working Labour councillors with a plan to take Glasgow forward, not cybernats obsessed by another referendum.”

An SNP spokeswoman claimed McCabe did not mean to cause offence with his “banter”.

An SNP spokeswoman said: “Mr McCabe meant no offence with his humour, though he acknowledges that some of his banter, which often pokes fun at himself as a gay man, is not something that everyone appreciates. He has huge respect for Nicola Sturgeon, and is working flat-out to make Susan Aitken the next leader of Glasgow City Council.”