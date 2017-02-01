Labour MEP holds up ‘He’s lying to you’ sign during Farage speech

Nigel Farage has accused EU leaders of “anti-Americanism” as he mounted an impassioned defence of Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on a series of mainly Muslim countries.

Amid raucous scenes at the European Parliament in Brussels the former Ukip leader said the new US president was simply trying to protect his country from Islamist terrorists.

He challenged MEPs to invite Mr Trump to come and address them in an “open dialogue” or expose themselves to be the “anti-democratic zealots” he had always suspected them to be.

As he spoke, the Labour London MEP Seb Dance could be seen sitting behind him brandishing a notice declaring “He’s lying to you”.

