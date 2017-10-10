Labour leadership hopeful searching for support on Tinder

Scottish Labour leadership hopeful Richard Leonard has apparently been appealing for support on dating app Tinder.

An advert for Leonard’s campaign popped up on the app appealing for users to sign up as Scottish Labour members and back him.

Buzzfeed reports the Tinder ads appeared after Leonard’s campaign paid for Facebook advertising.

One user Alice Eyre from Glasgow told BuzzFeed News she was “tremendously confused” when she saw the ad while she was looking for a date.

“Richard Leonard doesn’t strike me as a man looking for support on Tinder so seeing his campaign advertise him on there was definitely odd.

But she added: “I can confirm I did swipe right. I used to vote Conservative but will happily vote Labour if he were to become leader – he seems honourable and fair.”

A spokesperson for the Leonard campaign said: “We have paid for Facebook advertising, this automatically places the ads onto the apps that people are most likely to see it, including Instagram and Messenger.

“It shows our campaign is firing up plenty of enthusiasm, with the majority of Labour CLPs [constituency Labour parties] swiping right to choose Richard as the next leader of Scottish Labour.”