Labour criticised for failing to deal with anti-Semitic abuse

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture; PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn has failed to provide “consistent leadership” in tackling anti-Semitic abuse within the Labour ranks, a damning report by MPs has concluded.

The Home Affairs Select Committee questioned whether Corbyn “fully appreciates” the nature of post-war anti-Semitism and also criticised the inquiry into the issue by Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti.

Labour was accused of “incompetence” over its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism against figures including ex-London mayor Ken Livingstone and Jackie Walker, who was recently removed as vice-chairwoman of the Corbyn-supporting Momentum group.

The MPs warned: “The failure of the Labour Party to deal consistently and effectively with anti-Semitic incidents in recent years risks lending force to allegations that elements of the Labour movement are institutionally anti-Semitic.”

The committee’s strongly worded report was agreed in full by the two Labour MPs on the panel, Chuka Umunna and David Winnick. A third Labour member of the committee, Naz Shah, took no part in the inquiry after she was suspended from the party over anti-Semitic social media posts, before later having the whip reinstated after apologising.

Corbyn gave evidence to the committee but the MPs questioned his understanding of the issue.

