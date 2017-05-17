Labour councillors to form coalition with Tories in Aberdeen

Labour in Scotland has come under fire after it emerged the party is to form a Coalition with the Conservatives in Aberdeen in defiance of a ruling from its Scottish executive.

Party leader Kezia Dugdale had backed the ruling which precluded council deals with other parties which back austerity.

But the nine Labour councillors in the Granite city will go against this and enter a deal with the Tories and independents.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hit out at the move.

"So it seems @kezdugdale is not such an opponent of Tory austerity after all," the SNP leader said on social media.

The deal in Aberdeen would leave the 19-strong SNP group in opposition despite being the biggest group on the local authority. It means Labour's Barney Crockett will become the new Lord Provost in the city. Conservative Tom Mason will be the Deputy Provost.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jennifer Stewart left the group to become an independent.

The Conservatives and Labour are believed to be ready to propose a new administration which would see them sharing co-leadership.

