Labour sources say they are “confident” of gaining the East Lothian seat currently held by SNP MP George Kerevan.

Mr Kerevan won the seat from Labour’s Fiona O’Donnell two years ago but now looks set to lose out to Martin Whitfield.

Mr Whitfield, a teacher at Prestonpans Primary School is standing for the first time in the seat held by Labour since 1983 before Mr Kerevan’s victory in 2015.