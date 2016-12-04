Kezia Dugdale to accuse Tories of reopening indyref divisions

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale will set out her vision for the future of devolution across the UK in a speech this week, arguing that the union is “worth fighting for”.

In her address at the IPPR in London on Wednesday, Ms Dugdale will accuse the Conservatives of having “reopened the fresh divides of the indep­endence referendum”, and is expected to back further devolution of powers under a federalist model for the union.

Ahead of the event, she said: “Politics driven by nationalism and identity has now taken its place firmly in the mainstream of all UK politics.

“The Tories – whether Ruth Davidson or Theresa May – cannot for a moment pretend that they have not put the Union at risk, when their party has stoked nationalism in England and, with Brexit, provided Nicola Sturgeon with the excuse she needed to reopen the constitutional debate. The Tories want Scotland in the UK and out of Europe, and the SNP wants Scotland in the EU, but out of the UK.

“Continuing to pull our country in each of these directions risks breaking the Union once and for all.”