Kezia Dugdale splits from partner

SCOTTISH Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has separated from her partner, the party announced today.

The Lothian MSP had been with Edinburgh College lecturer Louise Riddell for nine years.

The couple got engaged on holiday on Mallorca in August last year and exchanged diamond-encrusted rings.

At the time Ms Dugdale said: “I’m utterly thrilled to be marrying the love of my life.”

They met at a party in the Capital in 2008, and bought a flat near the Scottish Parliament together in 2013.

It is understood the couple separated by mutual consent and no other person is involved.

A Labour spokesman said: “Kezia and Louise have separated and request that their privacy is respected.”