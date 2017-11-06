Kezia Dugdale calls for Scottish Parliament governing body to quit

Kezia Dugdale has called for Holyrood’s governing body to resign to allow gender equality in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal gripping parliaments north and south of the border.

The former Scottish Labour leader made the dramatic intervention today by publishing a letter which criticised the all-male corporate body that oversees the running, staffing and financing of the Scottish Parliament.

The Lothians MSP said: “If we don’t end the all male dominance of parliament decision making bodies now, we never will”.

She wants the current team to step aside so a new process can be adopted which ensures female representation.

Current members of the decision making body include the SNP’s Gordon MacDonald, Jackson Carlaw of the Conservatives, Andy Wightman of the Greens, Labour’s David Stewart and Liam McArthur of the Lib Dems. The panel is chaired by the presiding officer, Ken Macintosh.

Ms Dugdale says there should be at least female MSPs members whenever there is a male presiding officer to ensure gender balance.

READ MORE: Phone line to launch for victims of harassment at Holyrood

In the letter, Ms Dugdale said: “I have long held view that the gender composition of the Parliament matters.

“I think the revelations of the past fortnight however bring a sharper focus to the decision making bodies within the parliament, notably the SPCB and the Parliamentary Bureau.

“Given these are the bodies which set the Parliament’s policy on a whole range of issues related to the day to day the running of the parliament, I think it’s no longer tenable for it to be an all-male domain.

“Knowing most of you well – I have no doubt in my mind that is a view which you are likely to share or at least have sympathy with.”

Changes to the governance structure appear likely as Joe FitzPatrick, the Scottish Government’s minister for parliamentary business, said in a seperate letter to Mr Mackintosh today that “immediate action” was required to address gender imbalance on Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body.

The intervention followed the news Mark McDonald, the Scottish Government’s minister for childcare and early years, had resigned over past actions he said had been deemed “inappropriate’’.

The SNP MSP for Aberdeen Donside apologised on Saturday as he stood down from the position, saying previous behaviour he had thought ‘’humorous or attempting to be friendly’’ might have made others uncomfortable.

Central Scotland MSP Monica Lennon has also revealed how she was “groped” at a social function in 2013 by a senior member of the Labour in full view of other guests.

The MSP, Scottish Labour’s inequalities spokeswoman, told the Sunday Mail newspaper the unnamed man ‘’touched my body, in an intimate way, without invitation or permission’’.

Ms Lennon, who was a South Lanarkshire councillor at the time, criticised the response she had received from the party following the incident.