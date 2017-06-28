Search

Kenny MacAskill: Peter Murrell must be ‘more than’ Nicola Sturgeon’s cheerleader’

Former Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill.

Former Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill has launched an outspoken attack on the SNP’s top official, saying he must be more than “cheerleader-in-chief for his spouse”, Nicola Sturgeon.

In a column for The Herald, Mr MacAskill said that by over-promoting the First Minister, SNP chief executive Peter Murrell had “eclipsed” the party’s other talents and the independence cause.

And he called for a concerted effort to reinvigorate and restore the SNP’s “organisation machine”, arguing that Ms Sturgeon could learn a lot from the Gordon Wilson, the party’s recently deceased former leader.

Mr MacAskill said: “The organisation machine that had been built up needs to be restored.

“There should be a greater emphasis on that, not simply on social media and publicity. It’s a complicated job running a political party and Peter Murrell has done tremendous work. But, as party chief executive, he has to build the party from the base up, not simply be cheerleader-in-chief for his spouse.”

He added: “Likewise, the profile of the party has never been greater, yet the spotlight never more focused on one individual.

“Ms Sturgeon is hugely talented and a great asset. However, the concentration on her detracts from both colleagues and the wider cause. Both her cabinet ministers and the party more generally are eclipsed as a result.

“The SNP is bigger and the cause wider than just her. Focusing on her has been both a high-risk and short-term strategy. Others need allowed to blossom. The cause and the party both locally and nationally need promoted.

“She could learn a lot from Mr Wilson about building the base of the party and broadening her leadership team.”

