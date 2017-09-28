Katie Hopkins booked to speak to children at Scottish schools

Controversial media host Katie Hopkins has been booked to address pupils at Scottish state schools as part of a nationwide public speaking tour about the "political and media landscape".

The former LBC host and right-wing newspaper columnist, who left her job at the radio station after making comments in the wake of the Manchester bombing, has apparently secured bookings for her talks at schools in Scotland, as well as in Wales, for a tour which she has called "Stand Strong".

The event is billed as a one-hour talk with a questions and answer session which Ms Hopkins has said she wants to give to secondary school children attending state schools.

A leaflet advertising her tour says: “We need to make better choices. Opinions are not right or wrong. Life is not an exam. And no one made you invigilator. ”If your friends want to change your opinions, change your friends. Know why you believe in your views, welcome the thoughts of others. Own your opinions and stand strong.“

An email believed to be sent from Ms Hopkins's agent, Mark Cross, to a school which expressed an interest in hosting Ms Hopkins and which was circulated on social media, stated: "The Stand Strong tour is open to all state run schools interested in open debate and current political/media landscape. We already have venues confirmed in both Wales and Scotland."

Hopkins tweeted about the so-called Stand Strong Tour, saying: “Young people. Persuade your school and I will be there.” She will tackle a list of controversial topics including Brexit, Trump, the Black Lives Matter movement, how to reject social media shaming and “fake news”.

Hopkins has previously written columns claiming liberal teachers are “brainwashing” children.

An online poll conducted by education publication The Times Educational Supplement, which asked Twitter followers if they would invite Ms Hopkins into their school to speak, found that 60 per cent of people said they would, with 40 per cent replying negatively.

Hopkins is famed for her controversial views, and was ridiculed in the wake of the recent attack in London after declaring the city was ‘cowed’. She has also come under fire for calling First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ‘the ginger dwarf from the North’ and for her mocking of Scots MP Mhairi Black.

Ms Hopkins's agent Mr Cross was not available for comment.