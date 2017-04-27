Johnson joins election fray with ‘Eton insults’

Boris Johnson entered the election fray in typical style, calling the Labour leader a “mutton-headed mugwump” before stirring up controversy by suggesting the UK could join US strikes on the Syrian government without parliamentary approval.

The Foreign Secretary claimed the Labour leader had “no grasp of the need for this country to be strong in the world” as he said it would be “very difficult for us to say no” to a call from Donald Trump on Syria.

With parliament set to be dissolved in a matter of days, Mr Johnson did not rule out UK air strikes against the Syrian government without the approval of MPs, but played down the prospect of military action against North Korea.

Shadow housing secretary John Healy said Mr Johnson’s comments about the Labour leader were the kind of “look-at-me name-calling that you would expect in an Eton playground”, while Mr Salmond claimed it was “dangerous” and “foolish” to follow US policy in Syria.