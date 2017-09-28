John Swinney schools Katie Hopkins in Twitter row

John Swinney gave Katie Hopkins a lesson in spelling after the TV personality goaded him over social media.

The Scottish Education Secretary responded to jibes from the right-wing columnist after it was revealed that she has been booked to address pupils at Scottish state schools as part of a nationwide public speaking tour.

Ms Hopkins, who left her job at LBC radio station after making inflammatory comments in the wake of the Manchester bombing, has apparently secured talks at schools in Scotland, as well as in Wales, where she will discuss the “political and media landscape” with high school students.

Commenting on the news, the former Apprentice candidate said: “We await the thoughts of the Scottish Education Secretary with baited (sic) breath. Am I ‘too unkind’ for Scotland?”

Mr Swinney responded: “It’s ‘bated’ breath as anyone hoping to educate our youngsters should know.”

Ms Hopkins tweeted about her so-called Stand Strong Tour, saying: “Young people. Persuade your school and I will be there.” She will tackle a list of controversial topics including Brexit, Trump, the Black Lives Matter movement, how to reject social media shaming and “fake news”.

Ms Hopkins has previously written columns claiming liberal teachers are “brainwashing” children and described Mediterranean migrants as “cockroaches”.

A spokesman for the EIS, Scotland’s biggest teaching union, said: “We were unaware of this proposed tour, and have not heard of any state school in Scotland taking up this offer. Any school or teacher that might consider taking up the option to invite this particular speaker should be cautious and consider the message that this might send to young people within the school and to the wider school community.