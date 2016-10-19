John Swinney: No place for hostility towards Gaelic in Scotland

John Swinney has declared that there is no place in Scotland for hostility towards the Gaelic language, after being “horrified” by the negative response to a recent funding announcement.

The Deputy First Minister pledged to help increase the number of Gaelic speakers during keynote speech at the Royal National Mòd in Stornoway today, and also announced £700,000 of extra government funding for Glasgow’s two Gaelic schools.

But he had clearly been stung by an anti-Gaelic backlash, mainly on social media, to “modest funding” award of £33,000 last month to a group which offers Gaelic support to schools.

“It would hardly have broken the bank, but I was horrified to read many hostile responses to this announcement,” said Mr Swinney, as he delivered the Angus Macleod Memorial lecture.

“I know many of you have encountered this hostility to Gaelic. You will be familiar with the negative points - ‘it is a dead language’, ‘it was never spoken here’, ‘it is a waste of money’, ‘it is being shoved down our throats’, ‘it is a divisive SNP plot’. These views are often found and shared on social media, but sadly sometimes enter into political exchanges and mainstream media.

“These views on Gaelic are just as groundless and unwelcome as they are inaccurate and misleading. They betray a poor understanding of our country, its history and the respect we should show to minority communities. My very clear view on this is that this hostility to Gaelic has no place in Scotland.

“So let me set the record straight. Gaelic is a language of daily use. The support for Gaelic is a good use of public funds. Gaelic offers a range of benefits to Scotland. It is a valuable language to learn and it deserves the support of people of all political backgrounds in Scotland. And it will have that support from this Scottish Government and from this Deputy First Minister of Scotland.

“Gaelic belongs to Scotland, hostility to Gaelic has no place in Scotland and we should all unite behind the effort to create a secure future for Gaelic in Scotland.”

Mr Swinney, who assumed ministerial responsibility for Gaelic earlier this year, added: “The reason for this commitment is quite simple: Gaelic belongs in Scotland.

“It has been spoken in this country for well over 1,000 years and I believe this places a duty and a responsibility on us as custodians of this heritage.”

The money for the Glendale Gaelic School and Sgoil Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu will go towards upgrades to help tackle an increasing demand for places.

Since the introduction of the Gaelic Schools Capital Fund in 2008, the number of young people in Gaelic medium education has increased nationally by 32 per cent.

