Jeremy Kyle corrected by SNP MSP over condoms in baby boxes

Chat show host Jeremy Kyle received a frank explanation from an SNP MSP today when he asked why condoms were included in the new Scottish Government-issued baby box.

The stand-in Good Morning Britain host, who is covering for Piers Morgan, was interviewing Mark McDonald MSP, minister for children, on ITV.

Kyle asked why condoms were being put in baby boxes, which the Scottish Government hopes will encourage safe sleeping and prevent cot death.

McDonald, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, replied: “Well I would have thought you’d done enough episodes of The Jeremy Kyle Show by now Jeremy to understand how this process works.

“But there is an issue about getting an understanding for parents of the fact that a woman is exceptionally fertile postpartum and ensuring the parents are making the necessary precautions.

“Indeed the finished box includes condoms as well so we want to encourage and ensure that parents do not experience unexpected second pregnancies as a consequence of unsafe sex following the birth of a child, that is why there are condoms in the box.”

TV star Kyle accepted the response, claiming the MSP was a “good lad” for making the joke about his show.

He added: “Fair play Mark, absolutely fair play I’ll say to him, absolutely.”

