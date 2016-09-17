Jeremy Corbyn leads Owen Smith in Scots constituency parties

Jeremy Corbyn’s Scottish supporters claim the left-winger has so far received the biggest number of Constituency Labour Party (CLP) nominations north of the Border in the battle for the UK leadership.

Mr Corbyn has received the backing of 24 Scottish CLPs, compared with 15 who are supporting his rival Owen Smith.

Voting in the contest closes on Wednesday and the victor will be unveiled at the UK Labour Conference next Saturday.

Neil Findlay, the Lothians MSP and chair of Scottish Labour for Jeremy, said: “Jeremy got by far the biggest number of Scottish CLP nominations and all of our canvassing and campaigning indicates that support is continuing into the election as a whole.

“But we are taking nothing for granted and determined not to slacken the pace, it’s important that everyone with a vote casts it, and we’ll be making the case for Jeremy right up until the final minute before polls close.”

Yesterday Mr Smith warned Labour was “sleepwalking towards an electoral disaster” which could tear it apart if Mr Corbyn is returned as leader after the current contest.

Mr Smith accused Mr Corbyn’s hard left supporters in Momentum of seeking to gain control of the party through a campaign of bullying and intimidation.