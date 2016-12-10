Jeremy Corbyn has speech interrupted by protester

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has disrupted a speech by Jeremy Corbyn in protest over Labour’s response to Syria.

As the opposition leader began a speech on human rights, demonstrators stood in front of the stage and held up banners calling for immediate air drops in the war-torn nation.

Mr Tatchell has previously criticised the Labour leader for failing to speak out loudly enough against Russia, which is propping up Bashar Assad’s brutal dictatorship.

He has also criticised the Stop the War coalition Mr Corbyn previously headed for opposing Western military action while failing to protest against the Syrian regime.

As the protestors stood silently in front of Mr Corbyn, the Labour leader said: “It’s all right, it’s OK.”

Mr Tatchell then said: “What is happening in Aleppo is a modern day Guernica.

“We haven’t heard the leader of the Labour party speak out enough to demand UK air drops to besieged civilians who are dying in their thousands.”