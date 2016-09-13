Jeremy Corbyn could lose his seat in Westminster shake-up

Jeremy Corbyn may lose his Islington North seat in a shake-up of Westminster constituencies, it has been reported.

There are reports that the constituency is to be split up, with parts going to new seats called Finsbury Park & Stoke Newington and Hackney Central.

But a source close to the Labour leader said there was “every reason to believe that Jeremy will still have a seat to contest”, as nearly 60 per cent of the new Finsbury Park & Stoke Newington constituency is made up of areas currently in Islington North, which he has represented since 1983.

If confirmed, the changes could pit Mr Corbyn against two of his closest lieutenants to be selected to fight the two new seats. The seats appear to also include parts of shadow health secretary Diane Abbott’s Hackney North & Stoke Newington seat, and the Islington South & Finsbury seat held by shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

The commission is expected to recommend wide-ranging changes to English seats as part of plans to reduce the overall number of MPs from 650 to 600 – with Labour expected to be hardest hit.

The number of MPs will be cut from 533 to 501 in England, from 59 to 53 in Scotland, from 40 to 29 in Wales, and from 18 to 17 in Northern Ireland.

The changes will be implemented for the general election due in 2020 – but their full impact will not be known until experts have been able to analyse the commission’s revised proposals in early 2018 and its final proposals in October 2018.