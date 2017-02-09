James Corden backs Sturgeon’s twitter swipe at Jeremy Corbyn

Nicola Sturgeon got some backing from an unlikely quarter in her latest twitter spat with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn when Hollywood TV star James Corden backed her up.

The First Minister was among thousands who lambasted the Labour leader on social media after he tweeted ‘Real fight starts now. Over next two years Labour will use every opportunity to ensure Brexit protects jobs, living standards & the economy’ in the wake of Wednesday night’s overwhelming Government Brexit vote victory.

The FM responded: ‘How? You’ve just handed the Tories a blank cheque. You didn’t win a single concession but still voted for the Bill. Pathetic.’

Carpool Karaoke host Corden, who has more than 8 million followers on Twitter then said: ‘I love how @NicolaSturgeon just takes no s**t!’.

But not all of his social media followers shared his opinion.

One said: “Don’t fall for it. I live in Scotland under her ‘leadership’. Grandstanding is great, day to day governing less so.”

Another said: “You’re clueless mate. If you knew the first thing about politics you’d know the majority of Scots can’t stand her.”