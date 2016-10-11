Irish border deal could work for Scotland

A proposal to keep the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic open after Brexit could be made to work in Scotland, the Scotland government has suggested.

Ministers from the UK and Irish governments have confirmed they are discussing carrying out UK border checks at ports and airports in the Republic, rather than along the border with the north.

A spokeswoman for Michael Russell, the lead Scottish minister on Brexit, offered support for the proposal and dismissed concerns of a hard border with England if Scotland remained in the EU or voted for independence.

She said: “It is self-evident that if such a solution can be found then any threats of a hard border between the rest of the UK and Scotland under any circumstances are simply rhetoric and not reality.”