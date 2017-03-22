Inverness pupils on flight home after terror attack

Pupils at an Inverness school who had been on a visit to the Houses of Parliament were safely on a flight home this evening.

The children from Kinmylies primary school in Inverness had been on a trip to London on the day of the terror attack.

The school tweeted “flight on time at present. We cannot reply to individual texts. Please keep an eye on Twitter for updates. Looking forward to getting home.”

Katrina @teenried replied “glad to hear that you are all okay!”

Another concerned well-wisher posted @KinmyliesPr - “I am very glad to hear you are all safe and well, stay safe and see you all soon.”