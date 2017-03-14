Indyref2: Wales ‘must decide own future’ if Scots leave UK

Wales should have a vote on its future if a Scottish referendum results in a yes vote for independence, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has said.

Ms Wood said a Scottish independence vote could signal “the end of the UK as a state” and should be followed by an opportunity for the people of Wales to go to the ballot box.

She said “a national debate to explore all of the options” would be needed, pointing out that the EU referendum did not offer the option of remaining in an “England and Wales” entity created by Scotland leaving the UK.

Ms Wood said: “Now is a good time for people in Wales to think about what is in our own national interests and how we can best unlock our country’s potential in this new constitutional scenario.”