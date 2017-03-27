Indyref2: SNP ‘must be realistic’ on economy to win vote

The SNP must be “realistic” about the economic case for independence if it hopes to win the next referendum, the former chief executive of the Yes campaign has said.

Blair Jenkins, who led the grassroots drive for Scottish independence ahead of 2014’s vote, said the economic arguments for leaving the UK would have to be “strengthened considerably” this time.

Writing in the i newspaper, Mr Jenkins said Alex Salmond had made the major economic changes facing an independent Scotland sound “a bit too easy” ahead of the last referendum.

Confusion over what currency an independent Scotland would use was cited as a major reason why Scots failed to back independence in 2014.

Mr Jenkins argued that success for the pro-independence side “looks likely” this time around – but highlighted the economy as an area which could prove crucial to victory.

“One key part of the Yes case does have to be strengthened considerably,” he wrote. “For many voters, the economic case that was presented for Scottish independence made it all sound a bit too easy.

“This time, as Nicola Sturgeon has signalled, there has to be more of an acknowledgement of the challenges and choices that we will face if we vote Yes.”