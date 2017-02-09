Indyref2: Scottish Government told to prepare for new vote

Scotland’s civil servants have reportedly been told to brace for another independence referendum.

Government staff have received notice that the First Minister is poised to demand the legal right to another constitutional vote, The Courier reports.

A Scottish Government source said: “We have made clear an independence referendum is very much on the table as an option if it becomes clear it is the best or only way to protect our vital national interests.”

A senior Labour insider said: “Voters will despair to hear that our two nationalist governments are preparing the groundwork for a second independence referendum.”

Yesterday it was revealed that the UK Prime Minister is drawing up secret plans to combat the next independence campaign in the belief that Nicola Sturgeon will demand a referendum next August.

Increased referendum speculation came as a new poll found that support for independence has been boosted after Theresa May vowed to remove the UK from the European Union’s single market, in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’.

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond tweeted the polling results, adding “Game on...”

Scottish Labour’s Westminster spokesman Ian Murray called on the SNP to rule out another independence referendum.

He added: “Rather than working constructively, the SNP is instead fixated on a second independence referendum.

“But as the latest opinion poll shows, people in Scotland are very clear that they don’t want another referendum.”

