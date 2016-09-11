Indyref2 ‘not an answer to Brexit’ says Ruth Davidson

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson will argue on Monday that people in Scotland do not believe the answer to Brexit is Scottish independence.

Davidson is addressing a meeting organised by the European Council on Foreign Relations in London.

Davidson’s spokesman said: “It’s clear that most people in Scotland don’t want the answer to Brexit to be yet more instability and another referendum on independence.

“Ruth will be talking about how she believes Scotland can move forward as part of the United Kingdom to address the challenges and opportunities created by the referendum decision.”

A spokesman for Nicola Sturgeon said: “The evidence is mounting by the day of the potentially huge damage Brexit threatens to Scotland’s economy – and Ruth Davidson has a brass neck to try and lecture anyone about what the solution should be.

“It is she and her Tory colleagues who have created the problem but who also appear utterly clueless about how to fix it.

“As a start, perhaps Ms Davidson can answer the simple question that her boss the Prime Minister was unable to answer last week: does she believe the UK should continue in the single market – yes or no?

“The First Minister has made clear that we will be exploring all possible options to protect Scotland’s future in Europe – and it is absolutely right that independence should be one of those options.

“In terms of support for independence, most polls since the Brexit vote have shown a majority for independence, and all show increased support since September 2014.”