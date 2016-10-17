Indyref 2 ‘off the table’ in event of soft Brexit

The new deputy leader of the SNP has said that a second independence referendum will be taken off the table if the UK government secures a soft Brexit.

Angus Robertson made it clear that the party would be satisfied if Theresa May secured a close, renewed relationship with Europe for either the UK or Scotland.

Mr Robertson told the BBC programme Sunday Politics Scotland: “If the UK delivers on the priorities that the Scottish government is going to be setting out in the next week, that’s going to be the focus of our continuing and renewed relationship in a European context, and if the Scottish government is satisfied then I don’t see how the Scottish government would pursue a further independence referendum..”

He added: “If the UK government delivers on the priorities that the Scottish government wants - the safeguards for us in Europe - then we would not need to go ahead with a referendum.”

However Mr Robertson also said that the “straws in the wind” indicated that London was not taking Edinburgh seriously.

Earlier The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned again that Scotland must be allowed to stay in the EU single market even if other parts of the UK leave – and that failure to secure this will mean a second independence referendum is staged. Ms Sturgeon again repeated her belief that such a scenario is now “highly likely” in the aftermath of the Brexit vote. Proposals for a separate deal which Scotland could broker with the EU will be published by Ms Sturgeon in the next few weeks, while a new Bill for a second independence referendum will be unveiled in the coming days.