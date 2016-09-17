Independence rally held at George Square to mark anniversary

Hundreds of independence campaigners gathered at George Square in Glasgow for the first of two events to mark the second anniversary of the 2014 independence referendum.

The campaign group, Hope Over Fear. hosted the event with a stage and other stalls set up to continue the campaign for independence.

Alex Salmond has predicted a second referendum in the near future. Picture; John Devlin

Hundreds attended the rally, with thousands expected to be present at the second event tomorrow.

George Square is seen by many in Glasgow as an important venue with a number of rallies hosted in 2014 in the build up to the referendum.

53% of voters in Glasgow backed independence and it is hoped by the campaigners that rallies and events will increase the demand for a second referendum.

Alex Salmond recently stated that he believed a second independence referendum would be held by 2018.

