William Hill first bookies to back Yes vote for Indyref2

William Hill has become the first bookmakers to back Yes as the likely outcome of a second Scottish independence referendum.

The bookies has put odds of a vote in favour of the UK splitting by 2024 at 8/11.

A No vote sits at evens.

Former First Minister called the bookmaker’s prediction “more significant than any opinion poll.”

He added: “This is the first time I can remember independence being odds on favourite.

“It doesn’t make it a cert, but bookies tend not to throw their money away.”

Top pollster Professor John Curtice said it was not an “unreasonable bet” but added: “I don’t think the fact a bookie has made it odds on favourite means it’s going to happen.”

Ladbrokes, bookmaker rivals to William Hill are backing a No vote.

A William Hill spokesman said: “We are pretty sure there will be another referendum by 2024. And we think by then, it’s likely Scotland will vote yes.”