Human rights of Scots under threat from Brexit, report finds

Human rights protections in Scotland are likely to be reduced as a result of Brexit, a Holyrood report has found.

The UK's departure from the Brussels bloc is likely to mean that the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union is no longer binding when it comes to making domestic laws.

This covers a broad range of civil, economic, social and cultural rights, according to a report by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICE) today.

"Brexit is likely to mean that the Charter no longer applies to the UK or Scotland and therefore a reduction in current and future human rights protections in areas within the scope of EU law," it states.

The charter also takes in rights which have been developed in light of scientific changes and technological developments, such as data protection.

The Scottish Human Rights Commission has previously voiced concerns over the impact on anti-discrimination, environmental protections and consumer rights.

Workers rights, as well as social security and healthcare are among the other areas which could suffer.

The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which the UK has signed up to, won't be directly affected by the Brexit because it is not part of EU law.

The Westminster Government wants to introduce a UK Bill of Rights, in line with Germany’s and America’s judicial systems, which would include a new Constitutional Court.

But this would mean the repeal of the current Human Rights Act at UK level and Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to block this at Holyrood.