Holryood sexual harassment complaints in ‘single figures’

Scottish Parliament bosses today revealed they have received complaints of sexual harassment in recent years but that these are in “single figures.”

Although the nature of the complaints was not made public, Holyrood chiefs say the number was at the “lower end of the scale” and did not all relate to MSPs behaviour.

Ruth Davidson has ordered a review of party procedures

A confidential phone line is now to be established at Holyrood to allow staff who were victims of sexual harassment to report the abuse. The leaders of all political parties will meet at Holyrood tomorrow to discuss a joint response to the weekend allegations

Holyrood Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh and chief executive Paul Grice today said weekend claims of harassment at the Parliament were “disturbing and deeply concerning” in a joint statement to all staff.

Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar claimed to know of a “catalogue” of cases at Holyrood which cut across all parties.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said today “Over the last five years approximately, the number of cases reported to or brought to the attention of parliamentary officials, regarding inappropriate behaviour or harassment, is in single figures.”

• READ MORE: Holyrood ‘is unlikely to be free of abuse’ admit MSPs

Today’s joint statement said that Parliament has a “zero tolerance approach” to abuse.

“We would strongly urge anyone who has witnessed or experienced harassment to report it to the Parliamentary authorities,” it added.

“We fully appreciate that, regardless of who you are, coming forward with allegations of this nature can be an extremely daunting, indeed traumatic, prospect.

“We have therefore instructed the Parliamentary authorities to set up a dedicated, confidential phone-line to provide those directly affected or concerned about sexual harassment with a professional source of advice. This phone-line will be available for all those working in Holyrood and further details about how to access it will be circulated to you all shortly.”

The use of an anonymised survey is also being looked at in an effort to encourage people to come forward.

The Presiding Officer will also convene an “urgent meeting” with party leaders at Holyrood tomorrow.

The statement added: “This is a problem which exists across our wider society and the Parliament cannot claim immunity to it.

“Over the lifetime of this Parliament the number of reported cases of sexual harassment has been very low.

“However it is important that we ask ourselves whether that truly reflects the scale of the problem or simply reflects a culture where people do not feel able to come forward and report it.”

• READ MORE: Parties told to take action on sex harassment at Westminster

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today said any harassment of Parliament staff was “absolutely reprehensible and must be addressed.”

She said: “We cannot and must not be complacent about the position at Holyrood. We need to do everything in our power to make sure that the Scottish Parliament is a workplace where there is zero tolerance of such unacceptable behaviours.

“As part of that, it is vital to ensure that robust procedures are in place so that individuals who raise concerns have confidence that they will be fully investigated in an appropriate manner. Indeed, we should expect a similar standard of protection to exist in every place of work across Scotland.

Tory leader Ruth Davidson has also ordered a review of the way her party deals with abuse complaints in light of the harassment claims.

The Edinburgh Central MSP said: “The allegations that have emerged in recent days are deeply troubling.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is wrong and must not be tolerated. Those in positions of power, like MPs and MSPs, have an even greater responsibility to lead by example and show respect for all members of staff.

“The Scottish Conservatives take these issues extremely seriously.”

The party set up a support service in 2011 so people who had concerns could raise them directly and in confidence to a specially trained fellow member of staff – not the party whip.

But Ms Davidson said: “In the light of this weekend’s allegations, I have asked for those procedures to be reviewed so we can be certain that everyone who works for us feels reassured.

“We cannot be complacent. Our politics will be deeply diminished if young people are deterred from getting involved because of fear of harassment.

“Collectively, politics needs to get its house in order and make it clear that we do not accept the abuse of power in any way, shape or form.”