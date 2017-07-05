The head of Highland Spring has said that a Scottish Government intervention was not behind an apology issued over the prospect of a second independence referendum

Les Montgomery, chief executive of the bottled water firm, today said the decision to apologise over any confusion about his indyref2 comments was nothing to do with contact from Government officials in light of the comment.

He had claimed over the weekend that Scottish Business chiefs are "fed up" with Nicola Sturgeon's quest for independence and want her to get on with the day job, but the firm apologised in a statement, insisting the comments were not intended as an opinion on whether Scotland should be independent.

The revelation that officials from the Scottish Government had been in contact with firm after the initial comments prompted concerns from opposition parties about the role of ministers.

But Mr Montgomery said in a statement today: “Our explanation to those who may have taken personal offence at recent comments was made independently to address any concerns raised, and categorically not as the result of any influence from, or conversations with, the Scottish Government with whom we have an open, positive and collaborative relationship.

“Highland Spring Group always has been, and will continue to be, a politically neutral business and the comments made during a recent media interview were not intended to offer an opinion on whether Scotland should or shouldn’t remain a part of the UK in the long term from myself or the company.”

READ MORE: Anger as NHS Scotland forced to cancel 130 operations a week

Scottish Government officials had contacted the firm in response to the original comments. Economy Secretary Keith Brown insisted it was part of the “day job” to liaise with the firm in light of the concerns raised.

He tweeted: “Hearing concerns of HS (Highland Spring), I asked officials 2 c if they’d like 2 discuss them further..they do.

“Seems like the day job to me.

The original comments met with an angry backlash and threats of a boycott from Nationalists on social media with singer Eddi Reader among those indicating she would stop buying the firm's products.

A Labour spokesman said: "During the independence referendum we saw serious allegations of intimidation of business levelled at the SNP government. It was completely unacceptable then and would be unacceptable now," he said.

"The SNP government needs to clarify the nature of this contact and guarantee that businesses are not being silenced because of completely valid positions on government performance."

The original comments from Mr Montgomery emerged on Sunday and saw him urge the Scottish Government to focus its effort on achieving the best possible Brexit outcome.

He said: "Businesses are fed up. The Scottish Government should be getting on with the job they are there to do. Focusing on employment, investment, those kinds of things."

"Independence isn't the job that the Scottish Government is supposed to be doing."