‘Hero’ MP Tobias Ellwood appointed to Privy Council

‘Hero’ MP Tobias Ellwood, who battled to save the life of a police officer in the Westminster terror attack, has been appointed to the Privy Council alongside security minister Ben Wallace, in recognition of their roles in responding to the atrocity, Downing Street has announced.

Prime Minister Theresa May praised the “extraordinary” bravery of Mr Ellwood in her House of Commons statement on Thursday.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood battled to save the life of PC Keith Palmer after the Westminster terror attack. Picture: PA

The former soldier was pictured with blood on his face and clothes as he tried to give Pc Palmer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and stem the blood amid the carnage in New Palace Yard on Wednesday, but the officer died from his injuries.

The Bournemouth East MP’s bravery was praised by many colleagues, who had gathered in the Commons chamber to listen and respond to Mrs May’s statement on the terror attack.

But Mr Ellwood, whose brother Jonathan was killed in the 2002 Bali terrorist bombing, shook his head as a fellow MP called for him to be recognised in the honours list.

A Government spokesman said their appointments were “in recognition of their service as ministers and the roles both have played in responding to this week’s terrorist attack”.