Half a million Scots jobs supported by UK market

More than half a million jobs in Scotland depend on trade with the rest of the UK, according to new figures released by the UK Government.

This is about four times as high as the 125,000 jobs supported by exports to the rest of the EU, a report by the Fraser of Allander economic think tank has found.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said today it shows the importance of safeguarding Scotland's place in the UK as Nicola Sturgeon steps up demands a second referendum on independence following the Brexit vote.

It means that about one on four Scottish jobs rely on the country's trade with the rest of the UK.

Mr Mundell said: "These figures demonstrate clearly the value of the UK market to Scottish businesses – which is worth four times that of the EU market. As we leave the EU, it is vital we maintain the integrity of the UK market and prevent any new barriers to doing business across the UK.

“We have seen recent worrying figures showing the Scottish economy contracting, compared to the UK economy growing overall. So, at this time, it is more important than ever that Scotland’s two governments work together for the benefit of people in Scotland. That is what people in Scotland expect, and to what I am committed."

The information is based on the Scottish Government's own export figures, released earlier this year, which show that Scotland sells goods and services worth £49.8 billion to the rest of the UK, and £12.3 billion to the EU.

The latest figures from the Fraser of Allander Institute show that about around 530,000 jobs in Scotland are supported by demand for Scottish goods and services from the rest of the UK. More than 175,000 jobs in Scotland are supported by export demand from the rest of the world and around 125,000 jobs in Scotland supported by export demand from the rest of the EU.