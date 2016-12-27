Growing number of teachers absent with stress and anxiety

A growing number of Scots teachers are signing off work with stress, anxiety and depression it has emerged.

Almost half a million days have been lost in the past three years due to mental health issues, a Freedom of Information request by the Liberal Democrats has found.

The party says it highlights the need to reduce the burden on teachers, who have complained about heavy workloads in recent years, and deliver mental health treatment when people need it.

Health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The fact teachers have taken nearly half a million days off work due to mental ill health paints a very worrying picture of a workforce under severe strain.

“The fact that numbers are rising year-on-year shows they are clearly not receiving the right support. It raises serious questions about the Scottish Government’s education and mental-health policies.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said ministers work closely with unions and councils to address issues facing teachers.

“We recognise the crucial role that mental health plays, particularly in the work place,” she said.