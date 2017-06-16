Search

Grenfell Tower: Protesters try to storm Kensington council HQ

Protesters storm Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall following the fatal blaze at the nearby Grenfell Tower. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Protesters storm Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall following the fatal blaze at the nearby Grenfell Tower. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Share this article
0
Have your say

Protesters have tried to storm Kensington and Chelsea town hall, the headquarters of the local authority which oversaw the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

Hundreds of people, gathered outside the town hall, said they wanted answers over the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Scores of protesters later surged towards the building’s entrance, apparently trying to get in.

But they were soon called back away from the foyer by one of the organisers, who urged them to remain calm.

A council spokesman initially declined to comment on the action.

A number of people could later be seen inside the building being confronted by police and security guards in high visibility vests on a stairwell.

Protestors tried to gain access to Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall, the HQ of the local council which oversaw the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

Protestors tried to gain access to Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall, the HQ of the local council which oversaw the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

Theresa May speaks with members of London Fire Brigade following the tragic blaze at Grenfell Tower. Picture: Getty

Theresa May speaks with members of London Fire Brigade following the tragic blaze at Grenfell Tower. Picture: Getty

Back to the top of the page