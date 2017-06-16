Grenfell Tower: Protesters try to storm Kensington council HQ

Protesters have tried to storm Kensington and Chelsea town hall, the headquarters of the local authority which oversaw the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

Hundreds of people, gathered outside the town hall, said they wanted answers over the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Scores of protesters later surged towards the building’s entrance, apparently trying to get in.

But they were soon called back away from the foyer by one of the organisers, who urged them to remain calm.

A council spokesman initially declined to comment on the action.

A number of people could later be seen inside the building being confronted by police and security guards in high visibility vests on a stairwell.

