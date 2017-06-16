Grenfell Tower disaster: Protesters march on Whitehall

Hundreds of Grenfell Tower protesters have staged an impromptu march on Whitehall, angry with the response from the Government following Wednesday’s disaster.

The group brought the heart of London to a standstill as they tried to march from the Home Office headquarters to Downing Street.

The crowd, shouting “May must go”, “justice for Grenfell” and “blood on your hands”, were met with a cordon of police officers as they marched up Horseguards Parade, coming to a stop outside the entrance to Downing Street.

Organisers estimated at least 1,400 were involved, with many waving placards.

Earlier, protesters stormed Kensington and Chelsea town hall, the headquarters of the local authority which oversaw the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

It came as Prime Minister Theresa May was met with boos and a torrent of abuse by more than 100 angry residents as she fled a church in her motor convoy.

Protesters attend a rally outside Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Dozens of riot police guarded every entrance of St Clement and St James Church as the Prime Minister spent around half-an-hour inside greeting volunteers.

READ MORE: At least 30 confirmed dead in Grenfell disaster

But rumour of her arrival soon spread and a mob of over 100 people quickly gathered outside, demanding answers to the death of their neighbours.

As Mrs May left the crowd rushed forward and began booing loudly while over a dozen police crowded round her black Range Rover.

Police officers stand guard outside Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, gathered outside the town hall, said they wanted answers over the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Scores of protesters later surged towards the building’s entrance and several made it into the foyer.

One journalist at the scene said the crowd was chanting ‘They build luxury flats for the rich and ovens for us’ and ‘Theresa May must go’.

Mutsafa Mansour, who reportedly organised the demonstration, outlined the protesters’ demands outside the town hall.

A protest sparked by the Grenfell Tower protests makes its way through London. Picture: SWNS

These include a written commitment from the council that all those affected by the fire will be rehoused and relocated within the borough.

But they were soon called back away from the foyer by one of the organisers, who urged them to remain calm.

A council spokesman initially declined to comment on the action.

A number of people could later be seen inside the building being confronted by police and security guards in high visibility vests on a stairwell.

As Mrs May left the church, the crowd rushed forward and began booing loudly while over a dozen police crowded round her black Range Rover.

She left as she announced a £5 million for emergency supplies, food and clothing.

Protesters storm Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall following the fatal blaze at the nearby Grenfell Tower. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The crowds shouted “you’re getting run out” as the car left flanked by two police vans.

Furious local Alison Moses said: “What is she coming here for?

“My block went up on Wednesday so what Theresa May are you doing here on Friday?

“I lost my home on Wednesday, people lost their lives on Wednesday.”

Another resident said: “That council block is more strong and stable than her government.”

Protesters tried to gain access to Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall, the HQ of the local council which oversaw the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.