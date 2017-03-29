Greens field ‘record number of candidates’ at council elections

The Scottish Greens have confirmed their biggest ever council campaign, with a record 219 candidates standing in May’s local authority elections.

The party is aiming to build on existing councillor numbers in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeenshire, Midlothian and Stirling as well as making breakthroughs in “most other local authorities”.

Green activists were boosted by a recent poll by Ipsos MORI showing the party making significant gains, with eight percent of first preference votes, ahead of the Liberal Democrats and four times the support received in 2012 when Greens fielded 80 candidates and secured fourteen councillors.

Green candidates are pledging that if elected they will use their influence “to put power in the hands of local communities and protect local services.”

Yvonne McLellan, co-convener of the Scottish Greens’ elections and campaigns committee and candidate for Kilwinning in North Ayrshire, said: “Our councils need more Green voices, speaking up for strong public services. Our record number of candidates are all dedicated local campaigners and are determined to put power in the hands of local people.

“Our Green colleagues in Parliament demonstrated their commitment to protecting local services, by securing an extra £160million from the Scottish Government for councils to spend on local priorities. Other parties sat on their hands. The Greens’ bold and constructive approach is clearly proving popular with voters, and it’s a much-needed attitude our councillors will bring to council chambers.”