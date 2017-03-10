Gordon Brown to write ‘candid memoir’ of life and work

Former prime minister Gordon Brown is writing a candid memoir of his time at the top of British politics and the personal tragedies he has suffered, publishers have announced.

The ex-Labour leader’s book, which will be released in autumn, will give a “vivid account” of his 40-year political career.

Mr Brown will also reflect on the tragic death of his daughter Jennifer within days of her birth as well as the struggles he faced after nearly losing his eyesight as a young man.

The so-called Granita pact between Mr Brown and Tony Blair over the leadership of the Labour Party turned their political relationship toxic.

He said: “We are at a critical moment in history.

“In sharing my experiences over the past four decades and the lessons I have learned as a politician, economist, chancellor and prime minister, I hope to shed light on the tumultuous change we are now facing and to offer insights that may be useful in furthering the cause of progressive politics.

“Above all, I hope to inspire confidence that we can meet these fresh challenges with a renewed sense of shared values and purpose.”

The former premier will also reveal some “harsh truths” about British politics today..