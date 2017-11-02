Glasgow council withdraws city freedom award to Aung San Suu Kyi

Councillors have voted to withdraw an offer to award Aung Suu Kyi the freedom of Glasgow following a string of alleged human rights violations in Myanmar.

The honour had been offered in absentia to the current state counsellor of Myanmar while she was under house arrest as Burma’s pro-democracy leader in March 2009.

Ms Kyi, who was released in 2010 and has since joined the Burmese government, has been criticised around the world for not stopping a military crackdown in the northern state of Rakhine amid allegations of ethnic cleansing.

About 600,000 Rohingya people, who are mostly Muslim, have fled to Bangladesh since August.

Clashes between ethnic groups in Burma are not uncommon but the most recent armed Rohingya insurgency has led to some of the worst fighting seen in the country, with human rights organisations including the UN calling for an immediate halt to government military activity.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost Eva Bolander said today: “It’s with great sadness that Glasgow City Council decided today to withdraw the honour of freedom of the city from Aung San Suu Kyi.

“This honour was offered, in absentia, to the current State Counsellor of Myanmar while she was under house arrest as Burma’s pro-democracy leader in March 2009. I and the leader, Councillor Susan Aitken, recently wrote to Aung San Suu Kyi voicing the city’s concerns about the human rights atrocities occurring in Myanmar, Rohingya and Rhakine and urging her to intervene. The response we received was disappointing. This decision has not been taken lightly.”

Councillor Soryia Siddique, who moved the motion to withdraw the award, said: “In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar of the Rohingya people, various UK cities have revoked the Freedom of the City from Aung San Suu Kyi.

“I’m delighted that there was cross-party support for my motion to withdraw Glasgow’s offer of the honour of the Freedom of the City from Aung San Suu Kyi. The city’s reputation could have been tarnished by continuing to honour those turning a blind eye to violence.”