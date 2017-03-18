German minister backs Sturgeon as ‘strong political leader’

Germany’s Europe minister has accused Brexiteers of having no post-Brexit plan while praising Nicola Sturgeon as a “strong political leader”.

It is the first public comment from a German government official since the passing of the Article 50 bill and the stand-off between the First Minister and Theresa May came to a head last week.

Speaking to Scotland on Sunday, Michael Roth called for “compromise” between London and Edinburgh, before he accused the UK government of not having a plan for life after the EU.

“My impression is that a blueprint for the UK’s future outside the European Union doesn’t exist,” he said.

Roth is a Social Democrat who has served as Europe minister in the grand coalition with Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats since 2013. His remarks represent the clearest insight yet into the mood in Berlin regarding Number 10’s handling of the Brexit negotiations.

Roth’s intervention comes in the wake of the Brexit secretary David Davis’s admission that the government has not carried out a study on the economic impact of leaving the EU without a deal.

Asked if an independent Scotland could retain its EU membership or be granted a fast-track application, Roth wouldn’t say but did call for a deal to be reached.