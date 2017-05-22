Generation gap hits young Scots voters

Young Scots are half as likely as over-65s to feel they have the option to vote for someone who “understands their life”, a survey has found.

The poll for the Electoral Reform Society (ERS) Scotland found a generation gap in how people feel about voting before the general election.

Young people were most likely of any age group to discuss politics but felt alienated from the political system. The poll found only 26 per cent of 16- to 24-year-olds feel they have the option to vote for someone who “understands their life” compared with half of the over-65s.

Jonathan Shafi of the ERS called for action to “close this dangerous generation gap before it becomes unbridgeable”.