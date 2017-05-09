Widow of Labour leader John Smith backs Ian Murray reelection

The widow of former Labour leader John Smith has backed the reelection campaign of Ian Murray, who won the party’s sole Westminster seat in Scotland in 2015.

Elizabeth Smith, a resident in the Edinburgh South constituency that Murray is defending on June 8, said the Labour candidate “speaks up for ordinary people”.

“My late husband, John Smith, said: ‘Why would anyone go into politics unless it was to speak up for people who can’t speak up for themselves?,” she said. “Ian has always spoken up for ordinary people.”

John Smith served as a minister during the Callaghan administration in the late 1970s and was an early proponent of devolution.

He was elected Labour leader in 1992 following the party’s defeat at the general election but died suddenly two years later.

Edinburgh South is viewed as a three-way marginal seat in next month’s election, with both the SNP and Tories confident of increasing their votes from 2015.

Labour is pushing hard its message that only it can beat the Nationalists in the constituency.

Jim Eadie, a former MSP, will contest the seat for Nicola Sturgeon’s party.

Murray said: “I am honoured to have Elizabeth Smith’s backing in my bid to beat the Nationalists in Edinburgh South. John Smith was my political hero, and his legacy was the reason I stood for election in the first place.

“I have a strong track record of standing up for people here in Edinburgh South, and I want the opportunity to carry on doing that.

“The only way to send a message to Nicola Sturgeon that people don’t want another divisive independence referendum is to vote Labour on 8 June.”

