Video: Kezia Dugdale joins Scotsman’s Election Facebook Live

Kezia Dugdale has told The Scotsman she believes most voters are still driven to the ballot box by their decision in the 2014 independence referendum.

Taking a moment away from the campaign trail, she joined Paris Gourtsoyannis at Serenity Cafe near the Scottish Parliament for a special Facebook Live interview.

Kezia Dugdale. Picture: John Devlin

The Scottish Labour leader reiterated her support for Jeremy Corbyn and spoke of the single biggest discussion she has with voters on the election trail.

Ms Dugdale says ‘IndyRef2’ is “categorically” the hottest topic on the road to the UK election on June 8th.

“You’ve got that polarisation of ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ and in the long-term that’s very bad for our politics,” she said.

“I would love for this election to be about jobs, the economy, living standards, how to invest in public services and every opportunity I get I’ll talk about those things.”

Ms Dugdale also explained her position on devolving more powers to Holyrood from Brussels after Britain is scheduled to depart from the EU in 2019.

She also echoed support for abolishing the House of Lords and revisiting electoral reform.

