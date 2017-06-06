Video: Cassetteboy returns with Theresa May spoof

Video-editing masters Cassetteboy have returned with their latest political parody in time for Thursday’s election.

The electronic music production duo, best known for taking clips of politicians’ speeches and rearranging them for comic effort, have this time focused their attention on prime minister Theresa May.

Theresa May's speeches have been spoofed by video-editing duo Cassetteboy. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Using the Diana Ross classic I’m Coming Out as as base, the new mashup sees the Conservative leader apparently utter the words “I don’t why people vote for me” as well as “How can I negotiate if I can’t face Corbyn?”

Previous Cassetteboy works have seen them skewer health secretary Jeremy Hunt and David Cameron.