Tories vow to block indyref2 for five years

Prime Minister Theresa May will block a second independence referendum for five years if the Conservatives secure a majority, senior party figures have revealed.

The Scottish Secretary David Mundell said he could not foresee any circumstances that would allow another poll on the constitution before the next General Election in 2022 if the Tories win tomorrow’s general election.

Mr Mundell who is the Conservative candidate for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, said: “If there is a Conservative government I don’t see any circumstances in which we would be having a referendum in the next five years because we are committed to not having a referendum until the Brexit process has played out.”

He added that he believed in the event of a Labour victory, Jeremy Corbyn “would do a deal with the SNP”.

Mrs May told the Daily Mail her message that ‘now is not the time’ to even discuss indyref2 won’t chance after the election.

The Prime Minister said: “It is time Nicola Sturgeon stopped having this tunnel vision about independence and actually got on with the day job and looked at issues such as the quality of education here in Scotland.”

Her comments come as all the political parties prepare for their last day of campaigning before the ballot opens.

Replying to Mrs May’s comments, an SNP spokesman said: “This is little more than a desperate smokescreen from Theresa May with voters reacting furiously to her plans to hammer pensioners by abandoning the triple lock, cutting winter fuel payment and the notorious dementia tax.”

Throughout the campaign Jeremy Corbyn has insisted that he was against the idea of another vote on Scottish independence, but doesn’t believe it should be blocked.

Speaking in a televised interview in March he said: “If that is what the Scottish Parliament wants then I think that it would be wrong for Westminster to say to Scotland ‘well we gave you this devolution but sorry, this is where it stops’.”

When asked if that meant he would back another referendum on independence, he said: “The principle of having it, yes, of course. One has to discuss the questions of timing and the date of it.”

A Survation poll for Good Morning Britain found the Conservative lead over Labour slashed from 17 points to just one over the course of the last month, with the Tories on 41.5% compared with Labour on 40.4%. The Liberal Democrats were on 6% and Ukip on 3%.

Meanwhile, a daily constituency-by-constituency estimate by pollster YouGov suggested the Conservatives could emerge from the June 8 election with 304 Commons seats - down 26 from the end of the previous parliament - compared with Labour’s 266 (up 37), with the Scottish National Party on 46 (down eight) and the Lib Dems on 12 (up three). This result would deny any party an absolute majority, which requires 323 MPs - assuming Sinn Fein stick to their policy of not taking up seats.

However, there remains wide variation between the findings of different pollsters, with the latest snapshots significantly more favourable to Jeremy Corbyn’s party than other recent surveys.

A Press Association “poll of polls” taking in 11 results from the past week put the Conservatives on 44%, seven points clear of Labour on 37%, with the Liberal Democrats on 8%, Ukip on 4% and the Greens on 2%.