Tories: SNP ‘never accepted’ 2014 indyref result

Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures have made public statements on Scottish independence at least once a week since September 2014, the Conservatives have claimed.

The Tories said the frequency of such statements was proof that the SNP “never accepted the result” of the referendum, with the party immediately launching a full-scale campaign for a indyref2 after the UK voted to leave the EU in June 2016.

The SNP said the claims were “desperate”, adding that it was instead Ruth Davidson who attempted “to make every discussion about independence”.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said: “Nicola Sturgeon promised the 2014 referendum was a once in a generation event and she pledged to respect the result.

“Since then she has broken her word on both counts on a weekly basis.

“During Sunday’s televised leaders’ debate she complained she ‘cannae get a word in edgeways’ about independence.

“I think she protests too much.

“She has talked about little but independence since the people of Scotland voted decisively to stay in the UK nearly three years ago.

“It is no wonder people have seen through her efforts to play down independence in this election campaign.”

An SNP spokesman said: “This is desperate stuff from the Tories, whose independence obsession is a smokescreen for their damaging policies – and it’s particularly laughable when Ruth Davidson wants to make every election, every debate and every discussion about independence.

“It’s only fair that Scotland gets a choice on its future once the terms of Brexit are clear. That should be a decision for Scotland, not Westminster Tories.

“This election is about protecting Scotland from the dangers of an unopposed Tory government at Westminster.”