Tories ramp up pressure on Labour over Aberdeen fall-out

The fall-out from Scottish Labour’s decision to suspend nine councillors in Aberdeen continued today as the Tories called on the party’s election candidates in the city to explain whether they back Kezia Dugdale.

Ross Thomson and Grace O’Keeffe, who are standing for the Conservatives in the Granite city’s two constituencies at the general election, said their Labour counterparts Callum O’Dwyer and Orr Vinegold must reveal whether or not they back Dugdale or Jenny Laing, leader of the nine suspended councillors.

Mr Thomson, who was vice-convener of finance in the last local authority coalition, said Labour’s Westminster candidates must be clear with the public which side they are on.

“Labour has been plunged into civil war after Kezia Dugdale’s reckless decision to suspend all nine councillors in Aberdeen,” he said.

“The local group were doing the right thing for the city to provide stability after what has been a difficult

time for the local economy.

“Now the party’s candidates for Westminster must say if they support the Scottish leader and agree with the suspensions, or if they back the city council group’s decision to defy the SEC. They cannot sit on the fence on this issue.”

In an open challenge to Kezia Dugdale’s authority as leader, the nine elected representatives ignored warnings from party officials not to proceed with a power-sharing deal with 11 Tories and three independents.

Labour insisted the councillors had broken party rules after a panel from its executive committee took the decision on Tuesday to reject a coalition deal with the Tories.

But that failed to stop a deal being announced on Wednesday morning, with Aberdeen’s Labour group leader Jenny Laing choosing to join forces with Douglas Lumsden, leader of the Conservatives on the local authority.

A deadline of 5pm was imposed for the councillors to withdraw from the deal. Once that deadline passed, the party promptly announced the councillors’ suspension.

Ms O’Keeffe, the Tory candidate for Aberdeen North, said: “People in Aberdeen will wonder why they should vote Labour after this debacle.

“It is clear the party is badly divided, and in complete chaos from top to bottom.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength to challenge the SNP at this election and say no to a second independence referendum.”