Tim Farron has resigned as leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The 47-year-old, who was returned as one of 12 Lib Dem MPs at last week’s election, announced his departure this evening.

He was elected leader in 2015 following the resignation of Nick Clegg.

Farron was returned as MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale in Cumbria in 2005 and has held the seat at each subsequent election.

