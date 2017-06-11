Theresa May to announce cabinet reshuffle after shock results

Theresa May is set to reshuffle her Cabinet after seeing her Commons majority wiped out in last week’s General Election.

The Prime Minister has already confirmed five of her most senior ministers in their positions - including Chancellor Philip Hammond and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

There was speculation that she will only been able to carry out limited changes having seen her position seriously weakened by the election result.

The announcement that Mr Hammond - who had been widely tipped for the axe - was carrying on at the Treasury was seen as an indication of the extent to which her position has been undermined.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon and Brexit Secretary David Davis have also been told they will retain their positions.

Arriving through a gateway, which joins Downing Street and the Foreign Office, owing to a cycling event closing much of Whitehall, the first to cross the threshold of Number 10 was Liz Truss.

Despite questions from reporters, she kept quiet as she entered through the black door.

Ms Truss was followed into Downing Street by Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green, a close ally of the Prime Minister.